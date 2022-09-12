Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride

Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest once again took top honors.

For the 12th year in a row, the water coaster was named the world’s number one water park ride.

That was at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards held over the weekend at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Splashin’ Safari also claimed the Number two Water Park spot. Holidays in the Sky Drone Show was among the top five new shows.

The parks together earned number three in guest experience.

The wooden coasters were named among the world’s top 25.

Splashin’ Safari opens for its last weekend Saturday.

Holiday World is open through October 30 for Happy Halloween Weekends.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
Laron Spalding, 51, of Louisville, is charged with murder and being felon in possession of a...
Suspect charged after deadly shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
Bullitt East High School
Bullitt County school receives threat

Latest News

Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
This is Louisville Metro Police Academy's 51st class of graduates.
LMPD graduates 20 new recruits
Paul, who is up for reelection to the U.S. Senate this November, received the official...
Sen. Rand Paul endorsed by Ky. State Fraternal Order of Police
Ann Marie Davis, a dentist practicing in Scottsville, received the surprise of a lifetime when...
Dolly Parton reaches out to local resident battling cancer