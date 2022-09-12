Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest once again took top honors.

For the 12th year in a row, the water coaster was named the world’s number one water park ride.

That was at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards held over the weekend at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Splashin’ Safari also claimed the Number two Water Park spot. Holidays in the Sky Drone Show was among the top five new shows.

The parks together earned number three in guest experience.

The wooden coasters were named among the world’s top 25.

Splashin’ Safari opens for its last weekend Saturday.

Holiday World is open through October 30 for Happy Halloween Weekends.

