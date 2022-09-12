Suspect charged after deadly shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting Sunday night in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood.

Officers called to the 200 block of E. Wampum Avenue around 8 p.m. found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

LMPD detectives have charged Laron E. Spalding, 51, of Louisville, with murder and gun possession by a felon. Spalding was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

On Tuesday, Spalding appeared in court and was placed on a $750,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21.

