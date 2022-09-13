2 people in Jefferson County test positive for West Nile virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials urge caution as two people in Jefferson County test positive for West Nile virus, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

According to the release, West Nile virus is contracted from mosquito bites from insects carrying the virus.

Two additional ZIP codes in the Louisville-area, 40208 and 40215, have been confirmed with infected mosquitos.

Infected mosquitos were previously located in the 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214, 40215, 40258 and 40272 ZIP codes, health officials reported.

While most people with West Nile virus will not show symptoms, less than 1% of infected individuals could develop a serious neurological illness.

“We urge people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and West Nile virus,” Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW said. “Please wear insect repellant and dress in long sleeves and pants if you’re going to be outside during dusk and dawn.”

Officials said there have been no West Nile-related deaths reported in Louisville this year.

