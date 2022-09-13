Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 people in Jefferson County test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.(Pixnio)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials urge caution as two people in Jefferson County test positive for West Nile virus, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

According to the release, West Nile virus is contracted from mosquito bites from insects carrying the virus.

Two additional ZIP codes in the Louisville-area, 40208 and 40215, have been confirmed with infected mosquitos.

Infected mosquitos were previously located in the 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214, 40215, 40258 and 40272 ZIP codes, health officials reported.

While most people with West Nile virus will not show symptoms, less than 1% of infected individuals could develop a serious neurological illness.

“We urge people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and West Nile virus,” Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW said. “Please wear insect repellant and dress in long sleeves and pants if you’re going to be outside during dusk and dawn.”

Officials said there have been no West Nile-related deaths reported in Louisville this year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Latest News

The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the...
Where and how soon can you get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster?
The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the...
Where and how soon can you get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster?
CPR classes are available at UofL through a partnership with the American Heart Association.
Following Central High School student’s heroic act, CPR advocates promote education
Last month, 988 replaced the old ten digit suicide prevention and crisis hotline number.
UofL health experts discuss how to reach out to loved ones struggling with mental health