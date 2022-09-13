Contact Troubleshooters
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?

By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned.

Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:

“The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not now. How come?”

Indeed, since 2016, the Abraham Lincoln Bridge’s decorative tower lighting has ushered many a driver over the Ohio via Interstate 65 North.

Yet in recent weeks of 2022, those lights have been noticeably out. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told WAVE that engineers “have identified defective lights.” Furthermore, KYTC reports issues with controllers for those lights.

Jim Hannah with KYTC is exploring “fiscally prudent” options to address the problem; however, because the lights do not offer a true safety function, they’re not a priority.

The full statement is below:

“Our engineers have identified defective decorative lights and other issues with the controllers for those lights on the bridge. While we are exploring fiscally prudent options to address these issues, we have prioritized using our limited resources for projects that enhance safety across Bullitt, Franklin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties. The decorative lights in question do not enhance the protection of the motoring public or river traffic.”

WAVE asked KYTC to clarify a timeline for the repairs. Hannah said there is no timeline yet set.

If you have a question you would like answered by Ask WAVE, email kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.

