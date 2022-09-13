Cards set to host Florida State on Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming off an emotional win at Central Florida last Friday night, UofL will play for the first time this season at Cardinal Stadium this Friday. The 1-1 Cards host 2-0 Florida State.

“They’re a name team,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said on Inside the Cards on WAVE. “They won a National Championship not too many years ago, have had some Heisman Trophy guys, so it’s a program that’s notable, and now when they’re coming in our Cardinal Stadium, they’re coming in at night, they’re coming on a Friday night, should be a great crowd, great atmosphere and we need it for it to be that.”

FSU leads the all-time series 16-6, but the Cards have won the last two meeting and two all-timers at Cardinal Stadium.

On September 26, 2002, Dave Ragone led UofL to a 26-20 overtime win over the Seminoles in a driving rain storm.

On September 17, 2016, Lamar Jackson stamped himself a Heisman Trophy contender with a 63-20 romp over the Noles with ESPN College GameDay in town.

The current Florida State team has been resting since a 24-23 win over LSU on Sunday, September 4. FSU blocked a Tigers extra point with no time on the clock to win it.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who started his college career at UofL, threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns in that win.

“Any kind of injuries or bruises that you may have, you’re over those, you obviously have a lot of time to prepare for us,” Satterfield said. “Offense, defense, kicking game, so they certainly have an advantage with that, hopefully we have an advantage being at home and they have to travel up here and play in Cardinal Stadium. They look to be an improved football team this year. They added a bunch of transfers in, you know when you watch the game against LSU, who’s obviously got a lot of talent, and that was a big time game for them to go in there and win.”

Florida State and UofL kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

