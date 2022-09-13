Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CAUGHT ON CAM: 78-year-old woman knocked out by escaping bookstore robber, police say

A retired paramedic and nurse found herself being treated after she was knocked down at a Barnes & Noble. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 78-year-old woman suffered a concussion after being knocked unconscious by an escaping bookstore robber.

Susan Eisenburg is a retired paramedic and nurse. She said she never imagined she’d be a patient.

The woman said she was knocked unconscious as a robber bolted from a Barnes & Noble bookstore. The incident was caught on camera.

“I know things happen,” Eisenburg said. “I didn’t expect to be one of them, especially not going into Barnes & Noble.”

She said she couldn’t remember much of the event.

“I remember walking in, and I remember the ambulance,” Eisenburg said.

Once she saw the security footage, she said it filled most of the blanks.

“Holy crap, now I know what happened to me,” she said. “I didn’t know if I made it in the first door or the second door. I had no clue. I just remember reaching for a door.”

Cameras captured the suspect lurking around a display filled with figurines. Police said he slipped two in a bag, and when an employee asked to take a look, he bolted for the exit and slammed right into Eisenburg.

The 78-year-old woman hit the ground hard and was smacked in the head and knocked out.

“It’s just scary to me that I don’t remember everything that happened,” she said. “Thank God for the police department.”

The whole ordeal, she said, threw her for a loop.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

When asked what she thought about him, Eisenburg said “you don’t want to hear my response.”

Eisenburg suffered a concussion in the incident. Police said the value of the stolen items was $35.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden delivered remarks Tuesday during an event...
Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act despite sobering report
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Louisville Republical mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf calls for the city to release preliminary...
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none