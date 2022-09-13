Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Death toll from historic eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40

Hundreds of families have lost their homes o the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Hundreds of families have lost their homes o the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen.

There are now 40 people confirmed dead.

“Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”

The death toll was previously 39.

Two Breathitt County women, Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff, are still missing after being swept away by floodwaters.

The governor also announced on Tuesday that Knott and Letcher counties are the first to submit requests for and receive financial assistance from the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) Fund.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Latest News

The Louisville Free Public Library is bringing back its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day.
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back
Western High School
JCPS Security find gun in student’s backpack at Western High School
For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at...
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induct 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
FORECAST: A few more cool mornings before this weekend’s warmth