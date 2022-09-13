Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man credits a Jeffersontown police officer for saving his young daughter from an accidental overdose.

Sean Floyd told WAVE News his 2-year-old daughter Adelynn, who has autism, accidentally swallowed some of her older brother’s medication which contained Clonidine.

Floyd said he knew immediately that his daughter was very sick.

“When I picked her up, she was limp; she had no life to her body,” Floyd said. “And then I noticed that she was discolored, she wasn’t breathing. And I knew that I didn’t have time to call EMS. Time was everything.”

Floyd, a critical care nurse, put his family in the car and drove them towards the hospital. On the way, they found Jeffersontown police officer Furman inside his police cruiser.

Floyd said his wife knocked on his window, and Furman put their daughter in his cruiser and escorted her to the hospital.

”If he’s listening to me right now, I thank him so much,” Floyd said. “If it wasn’t for him, then my daughter, she would’ve passed away, I’m sure of that. She barely made it on time. And so, I thank him so much and I feel like in this time and in these days, people need to recognize the good that a lot of cops do.”

Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville.

He said she received three doses of Narcan.

On Monday afternoon, doctors told him they expect his daughter to make a full recovery, something he credits to a random officer who went above and beyond the call of duty.

“There’s a lot of good in a lot of people, and there are good cops out there, and I think Officer Furman, he should be recognized as one,” Floyd said.

WAVE News reached out to Jeffersontown Police to speak with Furman, but was unable to reach him. Floyd said Furman visited his family in the hospital Monday morning.

