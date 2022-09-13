FORECAST: Batches of clouds this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend

Morning lows in the 50s last through mid-week

Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 for the weekend, or longer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another batch of clouds will develop into the afternoon which may slow temperatures down some. However, it will remain quite pleasant and dry.

Mainly clear skies are expected overhead tonight, leading to patchy fog formation. Fog is most likely to form near bodies of water. Overnight will be cool, with lows in the 50s.

While temperatures return to the 80s for many on Wednesday, the humidity will remain low.

Clear skies remain in the forecast for Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

