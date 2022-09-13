Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Batches of clouds this afternoon

(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend
  • Morning lows in the 50s last through mid-week
  • Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 for the weekend, or longer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another batch of clouds will develop into the afternoon which may slow temperatures down some. However, it will remain quite pleasant and dry.

Mainly clear skies are expected overhead tonight, leading to patchy fog formation. Fog is most likely to form near bodies of water. Overnight will be cool, with lows in the 50s.

While temperatures return to the 80s for many on Wednesday, the humidity will remain low.

Clear skies remain in the forecast for Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
Laron Spalding, 51, of Louisville, is charged with murder and being felon in possession of a...
Suspect charged after deadly shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

Latest News

2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 13, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/12
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/9