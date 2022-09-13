Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A few more cool mornings before this weekend’s warmth

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog possible Wednesday & Thursday mornings
  • Staying dry for the remainder of the week
  • Getting close to 90 degrees this weekend, next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies this evening and a nearly calm wind overnight will create the perfect recipe for some patchy fog by Wednesday morning. Reduce your speed and use your low beams if you encounter low visibility! Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Wednesday is another blue ribbon day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s, sunshine, and fairly low humidity.

Patchy fog is possible once again overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning thanks to clear skies and mainly calm winds. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s by Thursday morning.

If you liked Tuesday and Wednesday, you’ll like Thursday as well. The sunshine continues alongside the lower humidity, but highs will begin their trek upward into the mid 80s during the afternoon. This sets the stage for even warmer air by the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure gets established to our west this weekend and especially next week. This thing isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Expect continued dry weather, sunshine, and highs nearing 90 degrees during this stagnant, summerlike period.

We may very well have a fairly hot day to start the fall season next Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 13, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/12
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/9