FORECAST: A few more cool mornings before this weekend’s warmth

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog possible Wednesday & Thursday mornings

Staying dry for the remainder of the week

Getting close to 90 degrees this weekend, next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies this evening and a nearly calm wind overnight will create the perfect recipe for some patchy fog by Wednesday morning. Reduce your speed and use your low beams if you encounter low visibility! Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Wednesday is another blue ribbon day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s, sunshine, and fairly low humidity.

Patchy fog is possible once again overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning thanks to clear skies and mainly calm winds. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s by Thursday morning.

If you liked Tuesday and Wednesday, you’ll like Thursday as well. The sunshine continues alongside the lower humidity, but highs will begin their trek upward into the mid 80s during the afternoon. This sets the stage for even warmer air by the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure gets established to our west this weekend and especially next week. This thing isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Expect continued dry weather, sunshine, and highs nearing 90 degrees during this stagnant, summerlike period.

We may very well have a fairly hot day to start the fall season next Thursday!

