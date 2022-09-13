Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: More sunshine Wednesday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of fog early Wednesday
  • Warming temperatures take us near 90 by the weekend
  • Dry stretch of days may be one of the longest of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be decreasing clouds overnight on Tuesday with areas of fog possible early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Expect more sunshine Wednesday as high pressure moves in and dominates. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 80s.

Patchy fog is possible once again overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, thanks to clear skies and mainly calm winds. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s by Thursday morning.

Even more sunshine is expected Thursday as temperatures keep warming. We’ll push into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure gets established to our west this weekend and especially next week. This thing isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Expect continued dry weather, sunshine, and highs nearing 90 degrees during this stagnant, summerlike period.

We may very well have a fairly hot day to start the fall season next Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Most Read

Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 13, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/12
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/9