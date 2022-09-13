FORECAST: More sunshine Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog early Wednesday

Warming temperatures take us near 90 by the weekend

Dry stretch of days may be one of the longest of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be decreasing clouds overnight on Tuesday with areas of fog possible early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Expect more sunshine Wednesday as high pressure moves in and dominates. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 80s.

Patchy fog is possible once again overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, thanks to clear skies and mainly calm winds. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s by Thursday morning.

Even more sunshine is expected Thursday as temperatures keep warming. We’ll push into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure gets established to our west this weekend and especially next week. This thing isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Expect continued dry weather, sunshine, and highs nearing 90 degrees during this stagnant, summerlike period.

We may very well have a fairly hot day to start the fall season next Thursday!

