FORECAST: Pleasant weather sticks around

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend
  • Morning lows in the 50s last through mid-week
  • Highs in the upper 80s by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead, mainly in the afternoon, otherwise, plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast. Highs climb into the 70s today as humidity remains low.

Mainly clear skies are expected overhead tonight, leading to patchy fog formation. Fog is most likely to form near bodies of water. Overnight will be cool, with lows in the 50s.

While temperatures return to the 80s for many on Wednesday, the humidity will remain low.

Clear skies remain in the forecast for Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Highs jump into the mid-80s on Thursday and hover near 90° through the weekend.

