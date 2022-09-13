FORECAST: Pleasant weather sticks around

WEATHER HEADLINES

A stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend

Morning lows in the 50s last through mid-week

Highs in the upper 80s by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead, mainly in the afternoon, otherwise, plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast. Highs climb into the 70s today as humidity remains low.

Mainly clear skies are expected overhead tonight, leading to patchy fog formation. Fog is most likely to form near bodies of water. Overnight will be cool, with lows in the 50s.

While temperatures return to the 80s for many on Wednesday, the humidity will remain low.

Clear skies remain in the forecast for Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Highs jump into the mid-80s on Thursday and hover near 90° through the weekend.

