Goode Weather Blog 9/13

2022
2022(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Cool morning with SDF looking like its MinT will be 58.

Several 50.0′s were showing up across the area.

The main challenge this afternoon is the development of a mid-level deck that should start showing up soon.  It looks to develop in the “arcing” of moisture wrapping around the low itself.  Temperatures should slow or perhaps even drop a degree or two in areas where the clouds linger longer.  Adjusted highs down just a tad overall to account for this.

Patchy valley river fog kicks in tonight and already a decent signal for it Thursday Morning.

High pressure will remain in charge through the weekend into next week with highs hovering around the 88-90 degree mark for much of the time.

The pattern later next will start to get more complex.  We will have dueling high pressures (one over us, one in the Rockies) that will leave a weak trough stuck in the middle.  Until one side gives way to the other, we will be hard-pressed to get some rain into the area.

In addition, we’ll need to see how the tropical wave entering the Caribbean forward speed varies as it may be able to slide until the blocking highs and become more of a US Mainland threat.  But that is a long way off yet.

