Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released.

Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.

Louisville Metro police have arrested Mark Owen, 47, of Louisville, in connection with the death of Workman. Owne’s arrest report says Workman was shot in the head and there is video surveillance of the shooting.

Owen was arraigned yesterday on murder, gun possession by a felon and tampering with evidence charges. A not guilty plea was entered for him and a public defender was appointed to represent him.

Bond for Owen was raised from the original $250,000 to $1 million cash. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be back in court on September 20.

