JCPS Security find gun in student’s backpack at Western High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Western High School students after a gun was found during a routine search.

Western High School principal Michael Kelly said in the letter that a routine weapon and drug search was performed Tuesday morning by JCPS Security.

During the search, a gun was found in a student’s backpack. Kelley said security immediately secured the weapon and talked with the student.

The student will be disciplined.

Kelly encouraged families to review the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook together to better understand student expectations.

