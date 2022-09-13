LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself.

MetroSafe said the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road.

Officers sent to the scene put out a description of the car taken. The vehicle, which had been abandoned, was located a short time later at the Kroger in the 5500 block of New Cut Road.

Police said a man matching the description of the carjacking suspect was spotted on Southside Drive. The suspect ran behind a building in the 7300 block of Southside Drive where he apparently shot himself.

One witness said she watched as police drew their guns, before hearing a single gunshot.

“In the moment, whenever you hear the gunshot, and I don’t see the details, all these different ideas start running through your head,” Felicia Krause, who was pumping gas a nearby gas station said. “I hate to think that [the suspect] thought that was the only option.”

School at St. Nicholas, located on the campus of nearby Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, was canceled.

They’re expected back in class Wednesday.

Archdiocese Superintendent Dr. Mary Beth Bowling said it was a “cut and dry” decision, putting student safety first.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

