LMPD: Endangered Missing Person issued for 23-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old man.

Hunter Ceralde was last seen Tuesday morning around 4:42 a.m. parking his car in the 7300 block of Winstead Drive. LMPD said after he parked his car, he started walking south.

Ceralde’s family is concerned about his well-being as he suffers from depression and is also a diabetic. Ceralde does not have his medication with him.

He was last seen wearing the same shirt attached. The shirt says River City Distribution. Ceralde is also described to be wearing dark pants, but no glasses.

He is 6 foot tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair with a small goatee.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

