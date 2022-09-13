Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Endangered Missing Person issued for 23-year-old man

Hunter Ceralde, 23, was last seen early Tuesday
Hunter Ceralde, 23, was last seen early Tuesday(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old man.

Hunter Ceralde was last seen Tuesday morning around 4:42 a.m. parking his car in the 7300 block of Winstead Drive. LMPD said after he parked his car, he started walking south.

Ceralde’s family is concerned about his well-being as he suffers from depression and is also a diabetic. Ceralde does not have his medication with him.

He was last seen wearing the same shirt attached. The shirt says River City Distribution. Ceralde is also described to be wearing dark pants, but no glasses.

He is 6 foot tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair with a small goatee.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Latest News

Clint asked WAVE, “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not now. How come?”
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at the Speedway on Terry Road.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money as Bourbon & Beyond returns
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
2 people in Jefferson County test positive for West Nile virus