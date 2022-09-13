LMPD graduates 20 new recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday.

After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in Louisville. He said this recruit class is focused on connecting with people in the community on a deeper level.

”Everybody’s going through something that you may not know about, so it’s your opportunity to get out there and be personable and have that deep respect for each person as a human being,” Zungia said.

The 2022 LMPD recruitment class includes three Hispanics, five African Americans and one female.

