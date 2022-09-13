Contact Troubleshooters
Local distillery hosting special event to help endangered butterflies

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Copper & Kings has more than 4,000 square feet of their property dedicated to a pollinator garden. They want to help others in Louisville do the same thing.

The distillery is hosting a free event called Brandy for Butterflies on Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. There will be vendors, live music, and specialty cocktails with local, native ingredients. There will also be a monarch tag and release at 6:30 p.m.

Donations will go to support Re-Wilding Louisville, an organization that builds pollinator gardens for non-profits, schools, and other organizations.

Brandon O’Daniel, Copper & Kings’ head distiller, says helping the environment has always been part of their business.

“From the beginning, we were all about being sustainable... we didn’t want to be the average distillery. We wanted to come in and make a difference. Even though we don’t have a large footprint we try to maximize every square foot and we started with the pollinator garden,” said O’Daniel. “As you progress through the distillery you see revamped storage containers that were recycled and several other aspects that are trying to be as environmentally sustainable as possible.”

Click here to learn more about Copper & Kings.

