Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back

The Louisville Free Public Library is bringing back its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day.
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library announced its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back after a two-year hiatus.

Family S.T.E.A.M. Day will be celebrated at the South Central Regional Library, located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be interactive activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and math for everyone.

The Louisville Free Public Library said this year’s S.T.E.A.M. Day presenters include the Kentucky Science Center, Speed Art Museum, Louisville Nature Center, Frazier History Museum, Louisville Astronomical Society, Ambo Dance Company, MSD, Louisville Water Company, KMAC, Second Chances Wildlife, Brightside, and STEMY.

There will also be a special visit from the Princesses of Louisville’s Belle and Rapunzel.

For more information, click or tap here.

