Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man, 19, charged in death of 18-year-old woman who fell off golf cart

Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who...
Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who fell from a golf cart.(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an 18-year-old woman fell off a golf cart and later died.

The Gaston County Police Department said officers received a report of someone falling off the vehicle on Monday, WBTV reports.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Investigators believe several people were drinking and driving the golf cart in the area, including 19-year-old Derek Helms, who police said was driving the vehicle at the time Carrigan fell.

Helms was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Latest News

A family in South Carolina says a good Samaritan returned a lost wallet.
‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
The Louisville Free Public Library is bringing back its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day.
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden delivered remarks Tuesday during an event...
Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act despite sobering report
Western High School
JCPS Security find gun in student’s backpack at Western High School