Man kills wife before walking in front of semi to take his own life, police say

Police say a Wisconsin man killed his wife then killed himself by walking in front of a tractor-trailer. (SOURCE: WISC)
By McKenna Alexander
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISC) – Police said a man who took his own life by stepping in front of a tractor-trailer in Wisconsin Sunday was a suspect in his wife’s slaying earlier that day.

Chief Shon Barnes with the Madison Police Department said officers were called to a home where they found that the victim had been “violently, physically attacked.”

The attack had ended with one woman dead, but that was far from the end of the case.

Barnes on Monday laid out a wild and tragic series of events that ended with another death.

The events began around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when police received a call reporting someone was dead in a home. Police said the caller wasn’t on the scene.

The responding officers found a woman in her 40s dead inside the home.

As police tried to find the woman’s husband, another call came in just before 3:30 p.m. reporting that a man had left his car and gotten hit by another car.

Police said the man was able to get back into his own car and drive off.

The third and final call came just before 3:50 p.m. This time, the caller reported the same man had again gotten out of his vehicle before running into traffic, where he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer.

Barnes said the man was identified as the husband of the dead woman. He also said officers had not been called to the home before.

Police still view what happened inside the home as something that should be addressed.

“Domestic violence continues to be an issue that plagues our community, even though it remains sometimes hidden,” Aureille Smith, director of policy planning and evacuation, said.

The couple’s identities have not yet been released. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Copyright 2022 WISC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

