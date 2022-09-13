Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Carjacking suspect shoots himself

LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street...
LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street Monday night.(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself.

MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road.

Officers sent to the scene put out a description of the car taken. The vehicle, which had been abandoned, was located a short time later at the Kroger in the 5500 block of New Cut Road.

Police said a man matching the description of the carjacking suspect was spotted on Southside Drive. The suspect ran behind a building in the 7300 block of Southside Drive where he apparently shot himself.

The man was taken to University Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
Laron Spalding, 51, of Louisville, is charged with murder and being felon in possession of a...
Suspect charged after deadly shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

Latest News

Kroger just launched a new budget-friendly line of products. Also, Twitter has an extraordinary...
Your Money: Twitter buyout vote, Online prices increase, Kroger private label, HelloFresh E.Coli
Plenty of sunshine expected today with low humidity will make for a delightful day!
FORECAST: Pleasant weather sticks around
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose