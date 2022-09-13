Police: Carjacking suspect shoots himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself.

MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road.

Officers sent to the scene put out a description of the car taken. The vehicle, which had been abandoned, was located a short time later at the Kroger in the 5500 block of New Cut Road.

Police said a man matching the description of the carjacking suspect was spotted on Southside Drive. The suspect ran behind a building in the 7300 block of Southside Drive where he apparently shot himself.

The man was taken to University Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

