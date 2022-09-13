Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences.

Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th Baby Box to be installed in Kentucky.

Once an infant is placed inside a temperature-controlled baby box, an alarm is sounded for firefighters to attend to the infant within five minutes. The infant will be medically evaluated and adopted to a family within 30 to 45 days, according to a release.

“This Baby Box is a true blessing to our community,” Retired Fire Chief Ronnie Sowder said. “Simpsonville Fire Department is honored to be the first location in Shelby County, Kentucky.”

21 infants have been placed in a Baby Box since 2017. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

A Safe Haven Baby Boxes Gala will be held on Nov. 5 in Louisville. To purchase a ticket, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a...
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
Bullitt East High School
Bullitt County school receives threat

Latest News

Louisville wants to find its own signature drink!
Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
I-71 South closure scheduled for resurfacing project
Imagine going on vacation with your two children and then having to return home without them....
Grieving parents donate to Imagination Library of Louisville
The three fires were all within about a half mile of one another.
Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County