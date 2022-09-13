Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences.

Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th Baby Box to be installed in Kentucky.

Once an infant is placed inside a temperature-controlled baby box, an alarm is sounded for firefighters to attend to the infant within five minutes. The infant will be medically evaluated and adopted to a family within 30 to 45 days, according to a release.

“This Baby Box is a true blessing to our community,” Retired Fire Chief Ronnie Sowder said. “Simpsonville Fire Department is honored to be the first location in Shelby County, Kentucky.”

21 infants have been placed in a Baby Box since 2017. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

A Safe Haven Baby Boxes Gala will be held on Nov. 5 in Louisville. To purchase a ticket, click or tap here.

