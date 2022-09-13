Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect in violent Ky. home invasion arrested after months on the lam

Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on...
Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on Reverend Green Loop.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The man who police say was responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested.

Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February.

Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer.

KSP announced Lamb’s arrest Tuesday in a news release. He was found in Rockcastle County. Troopers found him in the woods behind a home off US 25 in Mount Vernon, out past the Rockcastle River Trading Post.

He faces several charges, including robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary and assault.

Lamb was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Latest News

FORECAST: A few more cool mornings before this weekend’s warmth
Since 2016 (until recently) the Abraham Lincoln Bridge has boasted decorative tower lighting.
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
Copper & Kings makes brandy, and you can even pour your own at their Butchertown distillery.
Local distillery hosting special event to help endangered butterflies
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released