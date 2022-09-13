Contact Troubleshooters
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money as Bourbon & Beyond returns
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Bourbon and Beyond festival returns with acts taking the stage beginning Thursday.

The Louder Than Life festival follows the next weekend.

Ticket packages for the four-day events can exceed $1,000, which is apparently not a problem for many fans, as they will soon arrive in Louisville by the thousands.

“These two events Bourbon and Beyond, louder than life throw a serious economic punch,” Stacey Yates, Louisville Tourism Chief Marketing Officer said. “And they will bring occupancy up at least 15% over what it was for a holiday weekend.”

Louisville Tourism estimates an economic impact for both festivals combined approaching almost $20 million.

The two-weekend festivals together rank as a top-tier event, not nearly as big as Derby with its $400 million impact, but still big enough to make choice hotel rooms hard to find.

“One of the bands, I don’t want to rat them out, but one of the managers called,” Yates said. “They had the band taken care of, but they needed 12 additional rooms for some friends. And we were having a hard time figuring out how to accommodate that. It worked out, but that’s what demand is for these two rock concerts.”

