UK’s Rodriguez to return October 1 at #20 Ole Miss

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK running back Chris Rodriguez will miss the first four games of the 2022 season. The Cats leading rusher in 2021 will return to action on October 1 at #20 Ole Miss.

The #9 Cats host Youngstown State (2-0) this Saturday at noon and host Northern Illinois (1-1) on September 24 at 7 p.m.

“It is what it is,” Stoops said. “I realize y’all have a job to do and everybody wants to dig at it, but it is what it is. He will be back at the Ole Miss game, and we will be more than happy to welcome him back and have him go compete when he can. But, right now, we are preparing to play Youngstown State.”

Stoops said last week that the decision was out of his hands and various national outlets have reported that it was an NCAA issue sidelining Rodriguez.

“Well, we’ve been prepared to handle this situation for weeks now,” Stoops added. “So, we’ve been getting the other guys ready, continuing to progress, and also keep him in shape, get him reps when we can. Chris is wonderful because he wants to, he is competing on scout teams, he goes down there and gets his reps down there. He is willing to do scout teams, special teams, whatever he can do to stay in shape, get those movements down with the run game, and continue to take reps with the first- and second-team offense when he can in certain situations, so he is staying active and will be ready to go and we will continue to build with the running backs we have available.”

Rodriguez has 2,740 career rushing yards, sixth all-time at UK. He has 26 career rushing touchdowns, tied for second all-time with Sonny Collins and Moe Williams.

