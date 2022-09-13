Contact Troubleshooters
UofL men’s basketball releases 2022-2023 schedule

The Cardinals have 19 home games in the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball 2022-2023 schedule was released on Tuesday.

The Cardinals have 19 home games in the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville. There will be seven nonconference games at home, along with two exhibitions and 10 league contests, according to a release.

UofL will compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and the ACC-Big Ten Challenge tournaments this season.

Intrastate matchups are scheduled with Bellarmine University in November and Western Kentucky University in December at home.

The Cardinals will then travel to Lexington to face the University of Kentucky on New Year’s Eve.

Overall, 12 of Louisville’s first 19 regular season games will be at home, Cardinal Athletics said.

“We are excited about the challenge of our schedule,” Louisville’s head coach Kenny Payne said in a release. “To play at least 15 games against programs that were in the postseason last year is truly a difficult schedule to say the least, to go along with ACC play which we know is one of the best conferences in college basketball. We will get tested on who we are and the culture we are trying to establish. Win or learn.”

Fans can see the Cardinals in the preseason next month with Louisville Live at Louisville Slugger Field on Oct. 21, followed by the Red and White Scrimmage on Oct. 23 at the KFC Yum! Center. Ticket information will be announced on a later date.

Fans can also save on single-game pricing with season tickets, starting as low as $17 per game. Season ticket members also have new benefits, like exchanging tickets throughout the season and receiving more complimentary tickets for a select game.

For more information on season tickets, click or tap here.

