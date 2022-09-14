Additional lane closures scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge beginning this weekend

Contact Troubleshooters
Nightly lane closures for the Sherman Minton Bridge are scheduled to take place starting this weekend as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.(Facebook: Sherman Minton Renewal Project)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nightly lane closures for the Sherman Minton Bridge are scheduled to take place starting this weekend as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

The closures are scheduled to allow crews to patch pavement and remove sections of the paint containment system, according to a release.

Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said the following closures will begin on Friday night:

I-265 Eastbound at the I-65 ramp:

  • Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. to Sept. 17 at 6 a.m.
  • Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. to Sept. 18 at 6 a.m.

Officials said access to I-65 North and I-65 South will remain open from I-265 Eastbound.

I-64 Westbound on the Sherman Minton Bridge:

  • Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. to Sept. 20 at 6 a.m.
  • Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 6 a.m.
  • Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. to Sept. 22 at 6 a.m.
  • Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. to Sept. 23 at 6 a.m.

For I-64 West, one westbound lane will remain open and all westbound ramps within the corridor will remain accessible.

Drivers should expect delays during closures, and officials urge using alternate routes if possible.

