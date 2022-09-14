Contact Troubleshooters
Boone’s appealing order to vacate

A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.
A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.(WAVE News)
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs.

The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back.

Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued the vacate order along with an $800 fine.

The property owner’s lawyer calls it an illegal order.

There have been several shootings at Boone’s over the last few months, including two in July within days of each other.

Now the city is saying no more. They issued an order to vacate in August.

Nader Shunnarah is representing the property owner.

“Third parties come onto the property, they commit crimes, it doesn’t matter what the crime is. And they’re trying to hold the owner of the property responsible for third party crimes,” Shunnarah said.

He said they’re not responsible.

“There’s no way a small, neighborhood grocery store can stop crime in the community,” Shunnarah said.

A woman at store has been coming to Boone’s for years. She agrees with Shunnarah.

“What goes on outside has nothing to do with inside the store. They can’t leave from inside the store if they’re waiting on customers inside the store to come out here and run people off,” she said.

Sometimes she’ll do it for them.

“I come here, I see people hanging out, and I will tell them, ‘y’all are the reason why Boone’s is on the news because y’all are hanging there. Y’all need to leave.’”

The city’s public nuisance ordinance said if officers issue an incident report, cite, or arrest someone for criminal activity on a property more than once in a 12-month period, then the property is a public nuisance.

“They don’t have authority to order you to vacate, because only a circuit court has the authority to do that,” Shunnarah said.

Eviction can be used as a defense for the order, which is what the landlord did to Boone’s. Shunnarah said the code enforcement board ignored them.

“They said, ‘we don’t care. We’re going to issue the orders anyway,’” Shunnarah said.

Shunnarah said the owner of Boone’s agreed to leave, and the landlord is entering into a new lease.

“If Metro Council, and Metro police, and the mayor’s office can’t stop the shootings, how is a small neighborhood grocery store expected to stop the shootings?” Shunnarah said.

Shunnarah filed the appeal last Friday. The city has 20 days to respond.

After that, they go to trial. If the city wins, Shunnarah said he will appeal it to federal court.

