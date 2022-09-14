Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning.

Brianna Lucas was taken to the hospital and listed with serious injuries following the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Algonquin Parkway.

Court documents said a vehicle with four people inside was heading east when the driver lost control going around a curve. The car went off the road and crashed into a large tree.

Savannah Duckworth, 22, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Cadaesha King is friends with Lucas, and said Lucas and Duckworth were good friends. King said Lucas and Duckworth are 22-year-old mothers and have their own daughters.

Lucas was sitting in the backseat with Duckworth and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

“They basically grew up together,” King said. “They are best friends. They used to ride horses together, do shows together.”

King said the three of them met their freshman year at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

”Back in our junior year of high school, I went into a coma,” King said. “(Lucas) was there for me throughout the whole thing. They told my mom I wasn’t going to make it. They were just trying to make me comfortable enough so I could pass on.”

King said she believes Lucas’ supportive, kind, and resilient spirit saved her life when she was 17, and she wants to make sure Lucas knows she has a “village of support behind her.”

”She was always checking up on me and everything,” King said. “So I felt like it was my duty as her friend that I should do the same for her. She is very caring, she will give the shirt off her back to anybody. She is a true friend.”

King said she knows one of the EMTs who was at the scene, and told her Lucas has been on a ventilator since the crash.

Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested Saturday morning following the crash.

Officials said Brock, who was the driver of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries along with another passenger who sat in the front of the car.

Documents said Brock told officers he had been drinking.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Brock appeared in court on Monday, where his bond was set at $200,000.

