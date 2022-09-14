Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash

Brianna Lucas was taken to the hospital and listed with serious injuries following the...
Brianna Lucas was taken to the hospital and listed with serious injuries following the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Algonquin Parkway.(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning.

Brianna Lucas was taken to the hospital and listed with serious injuries following the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Algonquin Parkway.

Court documents said a vehicle with four people inside was heading east when the driver lost control going around a curve. The car went off the road and crashed into a large tree.

Savannah Duckworth, 22, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Cadaesha King is friends with Lucas, and said Lucas and Duckworth were good friends. King said Lucas and Duckworth are 22-year-old mothers and have their own daughters.

Lucas was sitting in the backseat with Duckworth and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

“They basically grew up together,” King said. “They are best friends. They used to ride horses together, do shows together.”

King said the three of them met their freshman year at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

”Back in our junior year of high school, I went into a coma,” King said. “(Lucas) was there for me throughout the whole thing. They told my mom I wasn’t going to make it. They were just trying to make me comfortable enough so I could pass on.”

King said she believes Lucas’ supportive, kind, and resilient spirit saved her life when she was 17, and she wants to make sure Lucas knows she has a “village of support behind her.”

”She was always checking up on me and everything,” King said. “So I felt like it was my duty as her friend that I should do the same for her. She is very caring, she will give the shirt off her back to anybody. She is a true friend.”

King said she knows one of the EMTs who was at the scene, and told her Lucas has been on a ventilator since the crash.

Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested Saturday morning following the crash.

Officials said Brock, who was the driver of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries along with another passenger who sat in the front of the car.

Documents said Brock told officers he had been drinking.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Brock appeared in court on Monday, where his bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

Latest News

10-year-old Treven Ball played for the Springs Valley Schools youth team.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Greenberg reveals top priorities
Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged
Dare to Care's mission to lead the community, feed the hungry, and conquer the cycle of need.
Year-long research released about food insecurity in Louisville