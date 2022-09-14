Contact Troubleshooters
Elizabethtown PD receives donation from Lowe’s for security camera system

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A new security camera system is being installed in Elizabethtown to help deter vehicle theft and help solve other crimes.

The Elizabethtown Police Department announced their partnership with Lowe’s to install the new FLOCK camera system within the city, according to EPD spokesman and officer John Thomas.

FLOCK cameras are surveillance systems that can be installed in various locations across the city that has the ability to read license plates, detect vehicle makes and models and find other identifiers that could lead to finding missing or wanted individuals.

Elizabethtown officials said the camera systems have been installed in various cities across the country and have been effective in deterring and solving crime.

Lowe’s will be donating $5,000 to Elizabethtown Police to fund cameras and installation.

EPD said the implementation for the cameras has not been finalized and the program is currently under development.

