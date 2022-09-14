EPD Detective given award for role in capture of Casey White

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, Sheriff Wedding recognized several Deputies and Confinement Officers during their awards and promotions ceremony.

Evansville Police say among those honored was their Detective Darren Richardson.

Sheriff Wedding awarded Detective Richardson the Sheriff’s Appreciation Award for his role in helping with the capture of nationwide fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

Authorities say Detective Richardson, assigned to the auto theft division, was following up on a potential tip of the fugitives possibly holing up in Evansville and in possession of a gray Cadillac.

They say Richardson found the suspected car and relayed information to members of the US Marshals Taskforce.

Police say a short time after Marshals arrived on scene, Casey and Vicky White tried to get away.

After a brief chase, their car crashed.

Authorities say Vicky died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey was caught and turned over to Alabama authorities after a short stay in Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.