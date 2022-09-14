Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

EPD Detective given award for role in capture of Casey White

EPD Detective honored by Sheriff Wedding
EPD Detective honored by Sheriff Wedding(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, Sheriff Wedding recognized several Deputies and Confinement Officers during their awards and promotions ceremony.

Evansville Police say among those honored was their Detective Darren Richardson.

Sheriff Wedding awarded Detective Richardson the Sheriff’s Appreciation Award for his role in helping with the capture of nationwide fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

Authorities say Detective Richardson, assigned to the auto theft division, was following up on a potential tip of the fugitives possibly holing up in Evansville and in possession of a gray Cadillac.

They say Richardson found the suspected car and relayed information to members of the US Marshals Taskforce.

Police say a short time after Marshals arrived on scene, Casey and Vicky White tried to get away.

After a brief chase, their car crashed.

Authorities say Vicky died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey was caught and turned over to Alabama authorities after a short stay in Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

The debate was held on Wednesday at Vincenzo’s.
The Louisville Forum holds Ky. 3rd Congressional District debate
Police said they are currently looking for the two subjects involved. A picture of the vehicle...
Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument
Lawmakers approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of...
Indiana’s new abortion laws take effect Thursday
This allows men to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
St. Vincent de Paul Louisville men’s shelter eliminates checking in policy
A former Louisville Metro Police detective who was charged for alleged civil rights violations...
Federal trial for former LMPD detective charged in Breonna Taylor case delayed for nearly a year