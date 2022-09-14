Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach

Contact Troubleshooters
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within their children’s reach
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is accused of having cocaine and fentanyl within reach of their three children inside their home.

An affidavit states officers saw Brandon Artis, a known violent felon on parole, in a truck at Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August.

The report says Schreka Simpson was inside trying to buy a gun.

Police say that purchase was finalized on September 6, giving them cause to search their home on Burdette Avenue.

Officers say they found enough drugs to indicate the dealing of narcotics.

Artis was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early last Wednesday.

Simpson was booked Tuesday night.

Officials say both are now facing gun, drug dealing and child neglect charges.

