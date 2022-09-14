Federal trial for former LMPD detective charged in Breonna Taylor case delayed for nearly a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police detective who was charged for alleged civil rights violations in relation to the Breonna Taylor raid will not stand trial until next year.

The federal trial for Brett Hankison was scheduled to begin on Oct. 13, but has been pushed back to Aug. 21, 2023, according to FBI Louisville spokesman Tim Beam.

Hankison and three other LMPD officers; Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Hanna Goodlett and Kyle Meany, were arrested on Aug. 4 for federal crimes in connection to the FBI’s investigation into Taylor’s death.

Documents state Hankison is accused of using excessive force and violating Taylor’s, her guest’s and her neighbors’ rights in March 2020 when the raid occurred.

Hankison was fired by LMPD in June 2020, where the department stated Hankison’s actions “displayed and extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

In March 2022, Hankison was acquitted and found not guilty on state charges of wanton endangerment for firing rounds into Taylor’s apartment. Hankison fired after Sgt. Jon Mattingly was shot in his femoral artery by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after officers breached the front door.

Hankison had been issued an unsecured bond following his federal arrest.

On Sept. 6, the U.S. Attorney’s Office told a judge Hankison had refused to comply with one of the conditions of his release and did not give a blood sample to his probation officer.

In court on Wednesday, it was revealed Hankison had supplied the required blood sample.

