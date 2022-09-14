First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders.

Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday.

First responders were able to practice moving through water in the defensive position. The park’s Raging Rapid River ride has rushing water that simulates real-life.

Officials also practiced tossing emergency bags.

Chad Crick, member of the Louisville Metro Police dive team, said Kentucky Kingdom’s facility offers a rare opportunity to practice in a semi-controlled environment.

The deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky proved how important swift water rescue training is, Crick said.

“It’s better to plan for it because you never know when it’s going to happen,” Crick said. “The meteorologists predict the weather and tell us when it’s going to rain, but we never know how much it’s going to affect the drainage basins and things with that with low pressure. So roadways tend to flow over and flood. Creeks tend to rise and flow over their banks. So we just want to be prepared for that.”

The training will be offered to first responders every September. The entire course lasts three days.

