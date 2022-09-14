FORECAST: Slowly warming up to near 90 degrees by the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another round of patchy fog possible Thursday morning

Dry weather continues through the weekend

Heating up to near 90 degrees this weekend and most of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be clear overnight on Wednesday as temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s.

Patchy fog will once again be a factor Thursday morning, so watch for low visibility early on.

Sunshine continues for Thursday, but temperatures will bump into the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. One thing missing from the equation that would make it feel more like summer is higher humidity.

Another round of patchy fog is possible heading into Friday morning under a clear sky. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday’s highs will edge closer to 90 degrees with continued dry weather and sunny skies.

Sunshine and the warmer air will continue through this weekend, but a buckling of the ridge of high pressure trying to develop nearby will allow for a small rain chance to invade by Monday.

The ridge of high pressure will re-establish itself west of us after Monday and provide another lengthy round of dry weather and hot air.

