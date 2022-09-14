Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Slowly warming up to near 90 degrees by the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another round of patchy fog possible Thursday morning
  • Dry weather continues through the weekend
  • Heating up to near 90 degrees this weekend and most of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be clear overnight on Wednesday as temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s.

Patchy fog will once again be a factor Thursday morning, so watch for low visibility early on.

Sunshine continues for Thursday, but temperatures will bump into the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. One thing missing from the equation that would make it feel more like summer is higher humidity.

Another round of patchy fog is possible heading into Friday morning under a clear sky. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday’s highs will edge closer to 90 degrees with continued dry weather and sunny skies.

Sunshine and the warmer air will continue through this weekend, but a buckling of the ridge of high pressure trying to develop nearby will allow for a small rain chance to invade by Monday.

The ridge of high pressure will re-establish itself west of us after Monday and provide another lengthy round of dry weather and hot air.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Most Read

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 14, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/14
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/12