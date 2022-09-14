Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warming trend begins today

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Jackson & Jennings counties (IN) until 10 AM EDT
  • Stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend
  • Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 for the weekend, or longer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are in tonight’s forecast as lows slide into the 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible once again overnight.

Even more sunshine is Thursday’s forecast as temperatures rise into the 80s.

A mostly clear sky is expected, once again, Thursday night. Temperatures cool into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Most Read

Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, September 13, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/12
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/9