FORECAST: Warming trend begins today

WEATHER HEADLINES

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Jackson & Jennings counties (IN) until 10 AM EDT

Stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend

Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 for the weekend, or longer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are in tonight’s forecast as lows slide into the 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible once again overnight.

Even more sunshine is Thursday’s forecast as temperatures rise into the 80s.

A mostly clear sky is expected, once again, Thursday night. Temperatures cool into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.