Funding for Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center completed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced on Wednesday that funding for the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center has been completed with the community’s help.

Planning for development of the $53 million athletic complex, located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., began in 2017. The facility’s construction was a bipartisan decision and was granted an initial $10 million donation.

During the pandemic, the project began to run out of funds, but companies and families across Louisville provided additional donations to complete construction. The facility opened to the public on Feb. 2021.

Louisville Urban League’s CEO Sadiqa Reynolds spoke at Wednesday’s announcement talking about how the complex has made an impact on the area.

“I have believe that we have showed we can have an economic driver in this part of our city,” Reynolds said. “I have to believe that we have proven that Black people have always mattered, and that we could always change the economy of a city. I have to believe we have done that together.”

In addition to serving as a venue for track and field events, the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center has been used for community outreach events, education opportunities and more.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.