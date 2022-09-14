Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 9/14

2022
2022(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Sep. 14, 2022
Decent about of fog this morning with IND issuing an advisory for a couple of our counties.

The sun is higher now and we are mixing out nicely to allow for lots of sunshine this afternoon

The next several days still look very quiet with patchy morning fog followed by lots of afternoon sunshine.  Highs will increase about 2-4° each day through the weekend.

One change to note from the 00z/06z data has been the weakening of the ridge of high pressure on the northern periphery as it slides slightly more to the west/southwest.  This may allow a “backdoor” front to attempt to move into the area.  However, it will have quite the battle to do so.  So far the deterministic modeling and their ensembles have some version of this taking place.  So kept the low pops in that were added this morning.  Mainly for Monday PM into Early Tuesday.  Not sure yet if we will get rain but we should at least to some cloud cover.

After that attempt fades away, the ridge really ramps up with a tightening of the gradient as a another trough tries to push down.  As that happen, highs into the 90s are looking likely.  Deterministic modeling is running high right now so trended closer to the ensembles numbers until we get more agreement on that setup.

The trough may indeed have success later next week in pushing in…and it may do so without any rain.

We’ll see how the next few model runs handle the setup next week.

