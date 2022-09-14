Contact Troubleshooters
Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged

Greenberg reveals top priorities(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD.

Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it.

He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected.

Wednesday Greenberg fired back.

Greenberg outlined his first priorities as mayor if elected.

His priorities include more affordable housing, more grocery stores, and a focus on controlling crime.

He said the DOJ investigation will provide a framework for his administration to build on, and dismissed Dieruf’s accusations Wednesday that the city is giving him political cover.

“What I heard yesterday was wild, unhinged conspiracy theories, I heard wild unhinged allegations, what I didn’t hear was any solutions or any actions,” said Craig Greenberg.

Refuting his opponent Bill Dieruf’s accusations, Greenberg revealed his priorities for the first day of his administration if elected. At the top of the list, public safety.

“I’m focused on the future and a new direction for our city, we have plans, we have actions, and I’m going to be committed to moving Louisville forward,” said Greenberg.

Greenberg wants the justice department to reveal its findings as soon as possible. He said regardless when the report comes out, it will be a key framework to reform.

“We need to use that as an opportunity to make lasting reforms and improvement to our police department and our city government,” said Greenberg.

A major part of his plan would be making guns recovered from Louisville crime scenes inoperable, before they are turned over to Kentucky State Police to be auctioned off.

“We must be certain that guns taken off our streets may not be used again to harm our community,” said Greenberg.

Greenberg said that effort is only more personal to him, as he stood in the same building where a would be assassin fired shots at him seven months ago.

“I don’t want that gun or any gun ever used to hurt or kill anyone in Louisville ever again,” said Greenberg.

Bill Dieruf said one of his first actions if elected would be to obtain certified ethics status for Louisville.

He said that’s something the city currently lacks, and needs.

