‘I’ll never get over that’: Beechmont shooting victim’s family struggling to cope with his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a man shot and killed in the Beechmont neighborhood is struggling to cope with their loved one’s death.

Jesse Reynolds, 29, was shot Sunday night near his home on E. Wampum Avenue. First responders rushed him to UofL Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

LMPD officers arrested Laron Spalding, 51, and charged him with murder and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Spalding pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday morning and his bond was set at $750,000 cash.

Tuesday afternoon, Reynolds’ mother and brother sat down with WAVE News.

“This is definitely the type of person that you’re not expecting to lose, definitely at the bottom of the list, out of nowhere,” Dylan Reynolds said. “And it’s definitely to the point now that everyday you wake up and you know it’s not a dream no more. It takes a second to realize what happened, but it ain’t a dream, and you’re stuck here with it like that.”

D. Reynolds told WAVE News his brother was his role model and was always there for him when he needed him.

He said when his brother was shot, he called their mother and drove with her to UofL Hospital, where J. Reynolds was undergoing surgery.

After awhile, surgeons told them Jesse was not going to survive his injuries.

“They told me my son was dead and I’ll never forget that; I’ll never get over that,” Kelly Pack said.

Pack told WAVE News her family learned about Tuesday’s court proceedings through news outlets and said it was positive to hear that Spalding’s bond had been set so high.

“I hope he lives every day knowing he took my son away,” Pack said. “And he took my Jesse away and he didn’t have a right. That’s what I would tell him, ‘you didn’t have a right to take my son from me.’”

D. Reynolds agreed.

”I hope to God that he lives every day knowing exactly what he did and I hope he feels bad for it,” he said. “For whatever reason he did it, I hope that he wakes up every day hating life because of the decision he made.”

Spalding is scheduled to return to court on September 21.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Reynolds’ family pay for his funeral expenses.

