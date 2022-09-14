Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS bus driver recognized for keeping students safe amid father’s school bus outburst

Tim Franklin (center) was recognized by the Jefferson County Board of Education for keeping...
Tim Franklin (center) was recognized by the Jefferson County Board of Education for keeping students safe after a man was caught on camera getting onto the bus and threatening students.(JCPS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver was honored on Tuesday for keeping students safe after a man was caught on camera getting onto the bus and threatening students.

Tim Franklin was the driver of Bus #2047, sending students home from Carter Elementary on the afternoon of Aug. 26. While making a stop that afternoon, the father of another JCPS student boarded the bus and threatened students.

The incident was captured on cell phone video from students who were boarded on the bus. In those videos, Franklin can be seen attempting to try to get the man off the bus.

(Story continues below)

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the b

During Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Franklin was recognized for his efforts during the incident.

“(Franklin) did a wonderful job making sure he kept the students safe, and he got that adult off the bus,” JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said.

Callahan said following the incident, Franklin informed Carter Elementary and brought the students back to the school safely, where parents were notified and the children were picked up.

“Every student is now back on (Franklin’s) bus because they want to be with him,” Callahan said. “He told me parents called and said ‘Please don’t leave our bus, please don’t leave. We want you there. We need you.’”

The students have given Franklin the nicknames of “Mr. Famous” and “Captain America,” Callahan said.

Franklin has been a bus driver with JCPS for four years, and staff said he does his best to put smiles on all his students’ faces.

“He makes a positive impact on each of the students that he interacts with every day,” Callahan said.

The father who boarded the bus, Delvantae King, was charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing in relation to the incident.

King was arrested on Sept. 9 and was released on home incarceration on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

Latest News

The Louisville Urban League announced on Wednesday that funding for the Norton Healthcare...
Funding for Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center completed
FORECAST: Slowly warming up to near 90 degrees by the weekend
Flock cameras in Elizabethtown.
Elizabethtown PD receives donation from Lowe’s for security camera system
Moving through rapids safely is one of the drills first responders practiced.
First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom