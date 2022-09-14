JCPS bus driver recognized for keeping students safe amid father’s school bus outburst

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver was honored on Tuesday for keeping students safe after a man was caught on camera getting onto the bus and threatening students.

Tim Franklin was the driver of Bus #2047, sending students home from Carter Elementary on the afternoon of Aug. 26. While making a stop that afternoon, the father of another JCPS student boarded the bus and threatened students.

The incident was captured on cell phone video from students who were boarded on the bus. In those videos, Franklin can be seen attempting to try to get the man off the bus.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Franklin was recognized for his efforts during the incident.

“(Franklin) did a wonderful job making sure he kept the students safe, and he got that adult off the bus,” JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said.

Callahan said following the incident, Franklin informed Carter Elementary and brought the students back to the school safely, where parents were notified and the children were picked up.

“Every student is now back on (Franklin’s) bus because they want to be with him,” Callahan said. “He told me parents called and said ‘Please don’t leave our bus, please don’t leave. We want you there. We need you.’”

The students have given Franklin the nicknames of “Mr. Famous” and “Captain America,” Callahan said.

Franklin has been a bus driver with JCPS for four years, and staff said he does his best to put smiles on all his students’ faces.

“He makes a positive impact on each of the students that he interacts with every day,” Callahan said.

The father who boarded the bus, Delvantae King, was charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing in relation to the incident.

King was arrested on Sept. 9 and was released on home incarceration on a $5,000 bond.

