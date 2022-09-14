Contact Troubleshooters
Kelly Knight Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor

Kelly Knight Craft in Glasgow
Kelly Knight Craft in Glasgow(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft has vowed to “fight for Kentucky values” as she formally launched her campaign for Kentucky governor.

“It is such an indescribable feeling to see so many of my friends, my teachers and my family,” she said. “I grew up right here in Glasgow on a farm in Barren County. I was raised on a daily dose of faith, grit and determination.” “Most importantly generosity, family and hospitality,” she added.

Craft picked her native Barren County in south-central Kentucky for her kickoff speech. She enters the crowded 2023 Republican primary for governor with the advantage of being able to tap her family’s wealth to finance her campaign.

Craft spent years cultivating connections within the GOP as she and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection. He has maintained strong job approval ratings from Kentuckians.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

