Man charged in connection to double homicide in Russell neighborhood

Maurice Gibson was charged with complicity to murder in connection to the shootings which occurred in the 400 block of 26th Street and the 2500 block of Cedar Street, according to a release.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to two deadly shootings on Saturday in the Russell neighborhood.

Maurice Gibson was charged with complicity to murder in connection to the shootings which occurred in the 400 block of 26th Street and the 2500 block of Cedar Street, according to a release.

Officers responded to 26th Street around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man who had been shot and killed at the location.

The man was later identified as 26-year-old Edward Lamont Smith.

Soon after responding to the first scene, officers were called to a second scene on the 2500 block of Cedar Street.

Officers found a woman, later identified as 24-year-old Alexis McCrary, who had been shot at the location. McCrary was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

LMPD Homicide Detectives determined through investigation the two shootings appeared to be related.

Video surveillance was obtained from multiple nearby locations showing and identifying a vehicle at the crime scene.

On Tuesday, officers located Gibson inside of the suspect vehicle. Gibson later admitted to giving another unnamed suspect a ride from the scene following the murders.

Additional evidence was found showing Gibson in the vehicle before and after the shootings occurred.

Gibson was arrested and booked in Metro Corrections on Tuesday night.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge placed him on a $500,000 full cash bond. Gibson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.

