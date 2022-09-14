Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.(NFL)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tom Brady is suggesting he may retire soon – again.

The 45-year-old quarterback retired after the 2021 season, only to reverse the decision six weeks later.

Maybe this time it would be for real.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.

He also pointed out that for the past 23 years he hasn’t been able to celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving with his family.

Brady may also be eager to move on to easy money. He’s inked a 10-year deal with Fox to work as an NFL analyst.

The role is reportedly worth $375 million and starts whenever he retires.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

Latest News

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city
The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Anti-virtual reality note included with package that exploded on college campus