UofL welcomes JCPS students for dual credit classes at business school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school students from several Jefferson County Public Schools were given a tour of the University of Louisville campus ahead of a dual-credit class program offered by the college.

The Cardinal Bridge Academy program from UofL’s College of Business allows high school students to learn from college professors and staff on a variety of business courses.

On Wednesday, around 90 students were shown around the University of Louisville College of Business, received their student IDs and met with business leaders and UofL students before classes begin.

“It’s really like a head start on college,” Ballard High School junior Mackenzie White said. “And it really gets you like used to what college is like, and kind of that independence with the difference between high school and college.”

Students who take courses within Cardinal Bridge Academy will be offered both credits within JCPS as well as college credits, which can be transferred to the University of Louisville College of Business to help earn direct admission.

In addition to courses, UofL said the program also offers mentoring and career preparation opportunities.

