Year-long research released about food insecurity in Louisville

Dare to Care's mission to lead the community, feed the hungry, and conquer the cycle of need.
Dare to Care's mission to lead the community, feed the hungry, and conquer the cycle of need.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is recognized as Hunger Action Month, and one local organization partnered with the Greater Louisville Project to release year-long research outlining food insecurity in the city.

Dare to Care has a mission to lead the community, feed the hungry, and conquer the cycle of need. This is all worked alongside the Greater Louisville Project’s mission to ignite civic action through research.

The year long research found that the considered livable wage for a family of four in Louisville is $76,000.

The research was then broken down to showcase where all the money goes for the example family.

Vincent James, Dare to Care’s president and chief executive officer, shared how the nonprofit is supporting its workers with a livable wage based on its values and research.

“One of the things we wanted to do was to make sure every employee had, was experiencing, and had a living wage, so that they would not be standing in the same lines that are serving out communities. We were able to do that, the board unanimously voted to do that, so we’re incredibly excited to have a supportive board, a supporting community, and supporting partners that we have in the Greater Louisville Project,” James said.

More on Louisville food security research below:

