Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

FRENCH LICK, In. (WAVE) - A youth football player died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after falling ill in the days prior.

10-year-old Treven Ball played for the Springs Valley Schools youth team.

His family said he loved, above all else, friends, family and football.

”It was just four days ago he was running up and down the bleachers,” said family friend Jessica Alexander. “It doesn’t feel like it’s ever going to be the same without him on this field.”

Ball’s Aunt, Megan Murphy, said all he ever wanted was to make people happy.

“He just made you want to be a better person,” said Murphy, “just because of the way he lived.”

Ball is survived by his mother Holly, father Terrin, 8-year-old brother Talon, and 4-year-old sister Taylyn.

Just last week, Treven played under the lights for the first time.

It’s hard for his family to return to the place that brought him so much happiness.

”This was such a big part of his life,” said Megan Murphy. “This field.”

On that same field a heart-broken community of teachers, friends and teammates gathered for a vigil Tuesday night to make sure he wasn’t forgotten.

“We knew what kind of kid he was,” said Murphy. “But to just come out here and see all the lives that he has affected. That truly meant something to us.”

Those who know Treven best say the only word to describe him is love.

“The last thing he did before he passed was try to tell his mom how much he loved her,” said Alexander.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family’s funeral expenses. At the time of this article’s publication, it sat at $23,100.

The family wishes not to disclose cause of death and asks for prayers at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.