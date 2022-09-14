Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.(Ball Family)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH LICK, In. (WAVE) - A youth football player died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after falling ill in the days prior.

10-year-old Treven Ball played for the Springs Valley Schools youth team.

His family said he loved, above all else, friends, family and football.

”It was just four days ago he was running up and down the bleachers,” said family friend Jessica Alexander. “It doesn’t feel like it’s ever going to be the same without him on this field.”

Ball’s Aunt, Megan Murphy, said all he ever wanted was to make people happy.

“He just made you want to be a better person,” said Murphy, “just because of the way he lived.”

Ball is survived by his mother Holly, father Terrin, 8-year-old brother Talon, and 4-year-old sister Taylyn.

Just last week, Treven played under the lights for the first time.

It’s hard for his family to return to the place that brought him so much happiness.

”This was such a big part of his life,” said Megan Murphy. “This field.”

On that same field a heart-broken community of teachers, friends and teammates gathered for a vigil Tuesday night to make sure he wasn’t forgotten.

“We knew what kind of kid he was,” said Murphy. “But to just come out here and see all the lives that he has affected. That truly meant something to us.”

Those who know Treven best say the only word to describe him is love.

“The last thing he did before he passed was try to tell his mom how much he loved her,” said Alexander.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family’s funeral expenses. At the time of this article’s publication, it sat at $23,100.

The family wishes not to disclose cause of death and asks for prayers at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

Latest News

Dare to Care's mission to lead the community, feed the hungry, and conquer the cycle of need.
Year-long research released about food insecurity in Louisville
Clint asked WAVE, “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not now. How come?”
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
The Cardinals have 19 home games in the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
UofL men’s basketball releases 2022-2023 schedule
Louisville Tourism estimates an economic impact for both festivals combined approaching almost...
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money