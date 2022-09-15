Contact Troubleshooters
Bourbon & Beyond returns after 3-year hiatus

More than 130,000 people are expected to take part in the four-day festival.
More than 130,000 people are expected to take part in the four-day festival.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in three years, Bourbon & Beyond is back.

More than 130,000 people are expected to take part in the four-day festival. Gates opened at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Headliners include Jack White, Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton, and the Doobie Brothers. They’re all set to take the stage over the next few days.

The event brings an estimated $9 million to the city this year, organizers said.

“We’ve done it so many times we’ve got it down packed,” longtime Bourbon and Beyond festival goer Deborah McPherson said. “We get a locker, of course. Store everything in so we don’t have to re-carry it back in.”

Beyond just good music, organizers said there are 100 different bourbon brands to try. Guests can even make their own.

“You find out how to cook with it and what makes it so special,” Del Williams, Bourbon & Beyond head of talent said. “Because Louisville is to bourbon what Napa Valley is to wine.”

Organizers added one thing that’s different this year is that there is more art to see.

“The different sculptures and paintings that are around and so forth, there’s more of that,” Williams said. “So as far as you know, the arts component is bigger.”

Dominic Difebo and his wife flew in from Delaware. He said it’s their first time at the festival.

“It’s going to be four days of just incredible music and good vibes, and obviously amazing bourbon here in Kentucky, so we are just excited,” Difebo said. “We saw the lineup, and it was literally most of our favorite bands were all going to be here in one place. We are celebrating our 10-year anniversary, and so it was a great way to get a festival in this year.”

Parking lots at the Kentucky Exposition Center open Thursday at 8 a.m. and guests will not be allowed to park overnight.

There are also restrictions on what kind of bags and chairs you can bring.

For more information on this year’s Bourbon & Beyond, click or tap here.

